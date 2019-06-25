Hannity on Mueller Public Testimony: Democrats Still Trying to ‘Harass’ Trump
Sean Hannity tonight knocked House Democrats over the big news tonight that special counsel Robert Mueller will be testifying before Congress in July.
Mueller is set to testify, pursuant to a subpoena, in public. The hearings were announced tonight by House Judiciary and Intel chairs Jerrold Nadler and Adam Schiff.
“Now the Democrats want a fifth bite at the apple,” Hannity said. “Now they’re harassing and abusing their power, they’re harassing the office of the president. This isn’t oversight, this is now try-and-harass-the-president time.”
Dan Bongino said it may blow up in their faces because at least one Republican will ask “when exactly did you know the collusion fairy tale is a hoax.”
Geraldo Rivera agreed with Hannity and said Trump’s been targeted and “harassed by these political operatives” for over two years.
You can watch above, via Fox News.
