Sean Hannity tonight knocked House Democrats over the big news tonight that special counsel Robert Mueller will be testifying before Congress in July.

Mueller is set to testify, pursuant to a subpoena, in public. The hearings were announced tonight by House Judiciary and Intel chairs Jerrold Nadler and Adam Schiff.

“Now the Democrats want a fifth bite at the apple,” Hannity said. “Now they’re harassing and abusing their power, they’re harassing the office of the president. This isn’t oversight, this is now try-and-harass-the-president time.”

Dan Bongino said it may blow up in their faces because at least one Republican will ask “when exactly did you know the collusion fairy tale is a hoax.”

Geraldo Rivera agreed with Hannity and said Trump’s been targeted and “harassed by these political operatives” for over two years.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

