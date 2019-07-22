Sean Hannity said multiple times during his show Monday night that he intends to provide Republicans with a “tutorial” on how to question Robert Mueller tomorrow.

Democrats and Republicans have been doing a lot of prep for the big hearing, even with Mueller expected to largely echo his report.

Hannity said tonight Republicans “have an amazing opportunity to seek answers on some very important issues and questions.”

“Tomorrow night on this program,” he continued, “I am going to give a tutorial to those in Congress on the Republican side that will have an opportunity to question Mr. Mueller. I’m gonna give you my questions, and also the way I would ask them and the follow-ups that should be immediate. You only have 5 minutes. You’ve got to make it count. I will explain how I would do it if you’re interested.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com