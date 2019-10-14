Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is returning to the network for her first big interview since leaving NBC.

After a segment trashing CNN and Jeff Zucker, Carlson brought up Zucker’s previous tenure at NBC and the tumult at that network in this past week over revelations in Ronan Farrow‘s new book.

He announced that Kelly, a former colleague, is “making her first TV appearance since parting ways with that channel.”

Kelly will be sitting down with Carlson on Wednesday.

A Fox News spokesperson says in a statement provided to Mediaite, “Megyn Kelly’s forthcoming guest appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight was coordinated weeks ago and is a one-time occurrence. Any future programming changes we are considering do not involve her.”

You can watch Carlson’s announcement above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com