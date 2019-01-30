Schultz Snaps Back at Dems: They Need ‘A Little Bit Less Caffeine,’ Warren ‘Knocked on My Door’ Asking for Money

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz told Fox News’ Dana Perino Wednesday he feels Democrats have been overreacting to his announcement that he would run for president as an Independent in 2020. He said the same Democratic politicians who are slamming him now for being a billionaire have asked him for money in the past when they were running for office themselves.

“Elizabeth Warren, a number of years ago, knocked on my door and asked me for money when she was running for the Senate, so it’s somewhat duplicitous, isn’t it?” he asked Perino.

This was after Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) accused Schultz of running for the presidency in order to “keep the system rigged for [billionaires] while the opportunity slips away for everyone else.”

What's “ridiculous” is billionaires who think they can buy the presidency to keep the system rigged for themselves while opportunity slips away for everyone else. The top 0.1%, who'd pay my #UltraMillionaireTax, own about the same wealth as 90% of America. It's time for change. https://t.co/D04G5fNvpa — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 29, 2019

Perino asked whether Schultz ended up donating to Warren’s campaign, to which he responded, “No, I did not.”

“She didn’t make the sale,” concluded Perino.

The former Starbucks CEO, who has openly criticized Republican President Donald Trump and praised former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, joked Democrats had completely “over-rotated” on their own principles, and that some of them “may need a little bit less caffeine” right now.

“It’s very possible that if I run for president as a centrist Independent, that more lifelong Republicans will come my way,” said Schultz.

