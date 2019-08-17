Fox’s Jeanine Pirro Questions Jeffrey Epstein Autopsy Finding: ‘Nothing More Than an Opinion’

Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro spent the first part of her show questioning the autopsy results for accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, saying a medical examiner’s finding is “nothing more than an opinion.”

“This medical examiner took extra time from Saturday to Friday to put the facts together to determine the manner of death. How do you determine the manner of death when there are no cameras, no cellmates, guard are sleeping, some of them are even refusing to cooperate. Did that medical examiner have a total picture?” she said.

Pirro was joined by Cyril Wecht, who has been making rounds in the media recently to question the results of Epstein’s autopsy. Authorities have determined Epstein hanged himself in his cell and died by suicide.

“After six days they take him off suicide watch so he apparently — was miraculously taken out of depression and is placed in his cell with no cellmate, no cameras. You have make-believe correction guards, most of them are sleeping,” Pirro said.

“With five official investigations going on, my ruling would be pending,” Wecht said. “I would await the investigative reports from five official governmental agencies.”

“What is the hurry, kind of interesting,” Pirro agreed.

