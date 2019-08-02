A Senate Judiciary Committee hearing exploded Thursday when ranking member Sen. Pat Leahy (D-VT) called out chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for flouting Senate procedure by pushing his bill on asylum laws through for a vote.

In a scathing commentary, Leahy ripped the South Carolina senator and his Republican colleagues for breaking the rules.

“I’d like to think they mean something,” Leahy said of the rules. “I’d like to think we can rely on them. But even though every Republican and Democrat voted for ’em, these rules are on the verge of becoming meaningless.”

Then, Leahy tore up a physical copy of the Senate’s rules.

“The same Republicans who voted for [the rules] six months ago say ‘the heck with it,'” Leahy said. “Tear ’em up! Tear ’em up! That’s what we’re doing! Just tear ’em up!”

Leahy accused committee Republicans of taking these rule-violating actions only to appease President Donald Trump.

“This is supposed to be the Senate Judiciary Committee, not the Donald Trump committee,” he said.

Watch above, via Leahy on Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com