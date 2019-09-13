One of the most-buzzed-about moments of the ABC Democratic debate was a heated exchange between Julián Castro and Joe Biden on health care. Castro at one point asked, “Are you forgetting already what you said two minutes ago?!”

Castro spoke with CNN’s Chris Cuomo tonight after getting criticism from some pundits and even a few other candidates for going too far. Cuomo himself said the others sent the message “you were too law on that.”

Castro stood by the exchange and said he was calling out a discrepancy from the former veep on his health care plan.

Cuomo briefly took issue with the idea that Castro was right on the substance before saying, “I’m asking you about the style of it… You made a crack about him not having a good memory.”

Castro defended the exchange and said again he was “pointing out a disagreement.”

He added, “I’m also there to debate. This is a debate. And when we’re talking about health care policy, we’re talking about a policy that impacts every single person in this country.”

“That seemed like a cheap shot,” Cuomo said.

“Not at all,” Castro responded.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com