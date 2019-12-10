Rudy Giuliani, as you may have heard, was back in Ukraine recently, and he told the Washington Post today President Donald Trump is eager to hear what he found.

Per the Post, Trump wants Giuliani to talk to the DOJ and the GOP about what he found:

Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, said Tuesday that the president has asked him to brief the Justice Department and Republican senators on his findings from a recent trip to Ukraine ahead of a likely Senate impeachment trial. “He wants me to do it,” Giuliani said in a brief interview. “I’m working on pulling it together and hope to have it done by the end of the week.”

Giuliani’s actions in Ukraine have come under scrutiny amid the impeachment proceedings. ABC News’ Jon Karl recently said senior White House officials wish he would go away, while Fox News’ Steve Hilton has been in a back-and-forth with Giuliani after saying POTUS should dump “toxic chumps” like him.

And given Giuliani’s statement that Trump wants him to talk to the DOJ, the Post notably reported recently that Attorney General Bill Barr “has counseled Trump in general terms that Giuliani has become a liability and a problem for the administration.”

