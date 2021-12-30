In August 2020 Mediaite launched our podcast The Interview, hosted by editor in chief Aidan McLaughlin. Since, it has featured some of the biggest names in news, from Rachel Maddow to Tucker Carlson.
This year, McLaughlin spoke to Fox News host Sean Hannity about the 2020 election, CNN’s Clarissa Ward about reporting from Afghanistan, New York Times music critic Jon Caramanica about the life and legacy of Virgil Abloh, David French about the future of conservatism, Fiona Hill about serving in the Trump White House, Glenn Greenwald on the media, Ben Smith on the future of cable news, Rolling Stone editor Noah Shachtman about the future of print magazines, Sean Spicer on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Sanjay Gupta on the Covid-19 pandemic and the Wuhan lab leak theory, Wesley Lowery on leaving the Washington Post and understanding the Capitol attack.
Fox News host Pete Hegseth, a rising star at the network, had a full-blown meltdown when McLaughlin asked him simple questions (one example: Who won the 2020 election?).
Below, you can see a list of highlights from every episode of The Interview that aired in 2021. You can also subscribe to The Interview on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, and read more coverage of The Interview on Mediaite.
JON CARAMANICA on the Life and Legacy of Virgil Abloh, Kanye West’s Trump Support, and the Future of Rap Mags
PETE HEGSETH Melts Down When Mediaite Asks About Fox’s Vaccine Policy and Whether Trump Lost in 2020
DAVID FRENCH on Evangelical Politics and the Threat of American Secession: ‘We’re Beginning to Reach a Point of Loathing’
NOAH SHACHTMAN, Rolling Stone’s New Editor, Talks Scoops, the Future of Print, and Taking on Rock’s Sacred Cows
AYMAN MOHYELDIN Discusses How US Media Covers the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: ‘Historically, This Has Not Gotten Balanced Coverage’
FIONA HILL on Her Time in the White House, Fielding Attacks From Fox Hosts, and Why ‘We’re Done as a Democracy’ If Trump is Re-Elected
SEAN HANNITY on His 25 Years at Fox News, the Ratings Race, 2020 Election and Covid Misinformation
JOHN AVLON on His New Show Investigating the Rise of Extremism: ‘The Lunatic Fringe Has Hijacked America’
SEAN SPICER Condemns 2020 Election Conspiracies and the Jan. 6 Riot
LAURIE SEGALL on the Casualties of QAnon, and How She Scored Her Zuckerberg Interview (She Messaged Him on Facebook)
CLARISSA WARD on Covering the Taliban, Interviewing ISIS Commanders, and What’s Next For Afghanistan
JULIETTE KAYYEM Makes Case for Banning Unvaccinated From Flights
ROGER BENNETT on England’s Tragic Euros Loss, Sports Culture Wars, and His Moving Book on a Lifelong Love for America
DAN ABRAMS on His New Show and Why He’s Returning to Cable News
MICHAEL BENDER on His Book Detailing the ‘Unhinged’ and ‘Violent’ Final Moments of the Trump Presidency
TREY YINGST on Afghanistan, Israel-Palestine, and Maintaining Your Mental Health While Covering War
JONATHAN LEMIRE on Biden and Trump, Dangerous Campaign Rallies, and Drama in Kamala’s Office
GLENN GREENWALD on Trump and Biden, the Military-Media Complex, and Why He Thinks MSNBC and CNN Are Worse Than Fox
CHUCK TODD on the Future of Meet the Press and Handling Election Deniers: ‘If You Don’t Accept the Premise, It’s Going to be a Painful Interview’
JIM ACOSTA on Covering the Biden Era From an Anchor Chair: ‘We Ignore Trump and Trumpism at Our Peril’
POLITICO PLAYBOOK Dishes on The GOP Power Struggle, Pissing Off Both Sides, and Not Ignoring Trump
BEN SMITH Discusses the Future of News Media: Cable News is in ‘Terminal Decline’
BILL HEMMER on Anchoring From the Studio During Covid, the Cable News Landscape, and Why He’s ‘Bearish’ on New York
NATASHA BERTRAND on Russian Bounties and Biden’s Afghanistan Withdrawal
SANJAY GUPTA on Why He Gives Weight to ‘Informed’ Theory That Covid Leaked From Wuhan Lab
BRIAN BUCKMIRE Reveals How Reporters Are Covering the Derek Chauvin Trial
MEHDI HASAN on Why He Rejected Tucker Carlson’s Invitation to Appear on Fox News Show
JASON MILLER Concedes ‘Joe Biden is the Legitimate President’
JAMES HAMBLIN of The Atlantic Explains Why The Summer Could Be ‘Wonderful’ Despite Covid
CHRIS STIREWALT Opens Up After His Firing From Fox News: ‘Cable News is a Dangerous Profit Model’
ANDREW McCARTHY Explains Why Trump is Guilty on Impeachment
JONATHAN SWAN Describes the ‘Deranged and Dark’ Trump Meeting to Subvert the Election
WESLEY LOWERY Talks Leaving the Washington Post and Why He Wasn’t Surprised by the Capitol Attack
OLIVIA NUZZI on Her Wild Ride Covering the ‘Flamboyantly Insane’ Trump White House
JAKE SHERMAN on Covering the Capitol Riot From Inside the Capitol and His New Venture Punchbowl News
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com