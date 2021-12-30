In August 2020 Mediaite launched our podcast The Interview, hosted by editor in chief Aidan McLaughlin. Since, it has featured some of the biggest names in news, from Rachel Maddow to Tucker Carlson.

This year, McLaughlin spoke to Fox News host Sean Hannity about the 2020 election, CNN’s Clarissa Ward about reporting from Afghanistan, New York Times music critic Jon Caramanica about the life and legacy of Virgil Abloh, David French about the future of conservatism, Fiona Hill about serving in the Trump White House, Glenn Greenwald on the media, Ben Smith on the future of cable news, Rolling Stone editor Noah Shachtman about the future of print magazines, Sean Spicer on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Sanjay Gupta on the Covid-19 pandemic and the Wuhan lab leak theory, Wesley Lowery on leaving the Washington Post and understanding the Capitol attack.

Fox News host Pete Hegseth, a rising star at the network, had a full-blown meltdown when McLaughlin asked him simple questions (one example: Who won the 2020 election?).

Below, you can see a list of highlights from every episode of The Interview that aired in 2021.

