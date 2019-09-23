Ilhan Omar Bashes Joe Biden: ‘Very Clear’ He’s Not the One for 2020

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) knocked Joe Biden over the weekend by saying she doesn’t think of the ex-vice president as a champion of progressive politics.

Omar spoke at the Iowa People’s Presidential Forum on Saturday, saying that for 2020, America needs “a president who realizes we are not just fighting for one election; we are fighting for the very soul of our democracy and what society we want to become.” Notably absent from the progressive grassroots forum was Biden.

Later, when The Guardian asked Omar if Biden meets her presidential expectations, she responded in the negative.

There are few people who fit into the kind of progress that we all want to see in this country. And I would say he is not one of them. I think it has been very clear to many of the people who have been creating the kind of movement that is exciting generations, that we want somebody who really has a plan that is going to tackle a lot of the systematic challenges that we have, and he doesn’t.”

While Biden chose not to attend the event, 2020 rivals like Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Pete Buttigieg made their own appearances. Warren’s appearance might be particularly noteworthy since the latest poll out of Iowa shows her surpassing Biden for the first time.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com