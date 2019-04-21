Barack Obama Calls Sri Lanka Bombings an ‘Attack on Humanity’

Former President Barack Obama responded to the explosions that targeted hotels and churches in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, calling them an “attack on humanity.”

“The attacks on tourists and Easter worshippers in Sri Lanka are an attack on humanity,” Obama wrote on Twitter. “On a day devoted to love, redemption, and renewal, we pray for the victims and stand with the people of Sri Lanka.”

The attacks on tourists and Easter worshippers in Sri Lanka are an attack on humanity. On a day devoted to love, redemption, and renewal, we pray for the victims and stand with the people of Sri Lanka. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 21, 2019

More than 200 people were killed, and hundreds more were injured, in a series of bomb blasts at Christian churches and luxury hotels across Sri Lanka, in cities of Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa. Sri Lanka’s minority Christian community is believed to be the target of Sunday’s attack, given the church bombings occurred during busy Easter Sunday services.

Defense Minister Ruwan Wijewardena described the explosions as a terrorist incident, and said seven people were arrested in connection to the blasts.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com