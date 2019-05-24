Dem Rep. Speier Brings Up 25th Amendment in Wake of Trump-Pelosi Feud: His ‘Mental Stability’ Is in Question

Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D- CA) has previously brought up invoking the 25th amendment against President Donald Trump…

POTUS is showing signs of erratic behavior and mental instability that place the country in grave danger. Time to invoke the 25th Amendment. — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) August 16, 2017

…and today she brought it up again in the context of the president’s feud with Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Speier told MSNBC’s Chris Jansing this afternoon, “I have felt for some time that the mental stability of the President of the United States is in question. And I suggested invoking the 25th Amendment way back when when he was calling the leader of North Korea ‘Rocket Man,’ and trying to gin up a war with North Korea. And I think that what we have here is someone who is obsessed.”

She continued on to say Trump is clearly a narcissist with elements of “paranoia and sadism.”

Speier also called Trump a “petulant child” over his Rose Garden speech, adding, “Nancy Pelosi is the mother of five and the grandmother of many more. She knows how to deal with petulant children.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

[image via screengrab]

