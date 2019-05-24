comScore
video

Dem Rep. Speier Brings Up 25th Amendment in Wake of Trump-Pelosi Feud: His ‘Mental Stability’ Is in Question

By Josh FeldmanMay 24th, 2019, 5:39 pm

Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D- CA) has previously brought up invoking the 25th amendment against President Donald Trump

…and today she brought it up again in the context of the president’s feud with Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Speier told MSNBC’s Chris Jansing this afternoon, “I have felt for some time that the mental stability of the President of the United States is in question. And I suggested invoking the 25th Amendment way back when when he was calling the leader of North Korea ‘Rocket Man,’ and trying to gin up a war with North Korea. And I think that what we have here is someone who is obsessed.”

She continued on to say Trump is clearly a narcissist with elements of “paranoia and sadism.”

Speier also called Trump a “petulant child” over his Rose Garden speech, adding, “Nancy Pelosi is the mother of five and the grandmother of many more. She knows how to deal with petulant children.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: