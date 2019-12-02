Chris Cuomo: Republicans Are Choosing ‘Trump Over the Truth’

“Defend POTUS at all costs, even if it costs you your very soul. That’s the GOP approach to this impeachment.”

CNN’s Chris Cuomo tonight ripped Republicans in Congress “acting as POTUS’ counsel” in the impeachment probe, bringing up Senator John Kennedy’s recent comments on Ukraine and saying he “chose Trump over the truth.”

“He and his loyalists are trying to frame Ukraine based on an idea cooked up by Russia,” Cuomo continued, showing comments Vladimir Putin made about Ukraine last year.

“This president wanted to know if this BS about the DNC server in Ukraine was true, and assuming he actually believes that, that could be a basis for impeachment right there on the level of gross incompetence,” Cuomo said. “But the worst part is trying to sell you this BS about Ukraine, not only shielding Russia but literally selling Russia’s own excuse, which a star witness dismissed with a wave of her hand.”

In Trumpland, Cuomo said, the president is willing to “peddle Russian propaganda, destroy your confidence in our institutions, and threaten people personally just to get what he wants.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

