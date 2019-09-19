Fox & Friends Asks Viewers if They Still Want to Buy Taylor Swift’s Products After She Comes Out Against Trump

Fox & Friends took a negative tone as they talked on Thursday about Taylor Swift’s growing interest in getting involved with politics.

The segment gravitated around the Rolling Stone interview where Swift said she was now “obsessed” with politics, and that even though she wants to help Democrats amid the 2020 election, she’s worried that her celebrity endorsement could do more harm than good.

As Fox & Friends noted that Swift called Barack Obama’s presidency an “amazing time” when America was respected by foreign nations, Brian Kilmeade countered by blaming Obama for the Russian invasion of Georgia (which happened during the Bush administration) and the annexation of Crimea.

Steve Doocy also noted that Swift used part of her interview to condemn a white nationalist website that claimed she was on their side. This concluded with him asking Fox viewers if they still want to buy her stuff now that she’s doing this.

“What do you think and politics in general? What do you think about what Taylor Swift did? Remember, you know, she is getting involved in politics. She is also involved in a retail business. She would like to sell as many records and things as possible. Does this harm or does this make you want to buy more things?”

Watch above, via Fox News.

