Former Vice President Joe Biden sat with CNN’s Chris Cuomo Thursday evening for an interview that aired Friday morning on CNN’s New Day and the Democratic presidential frontrunner revealed that he wasn’t prepared for the attack he received by Senator Kamala Harris during last week’s first Democratic primary debate.

Harris was widely considered the biggest winner of Thursday night’s debate, in part due to her aggressively going after Biden’s past position against busing children to desegregate schools and his past statements of how he worked well with segregationist members of Congress.

Biden told Cuomo “I was prepared for them to come after me, but I wasn’t prepared for the person coming at me the way she came at me.” He also spoke at length about how his busing position was “taken out of context” and touted his past record on civil rights of which he takes great pride.

