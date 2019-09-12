ABC’s Rahm Emanuel and Jon Karl strongly rebuked Julian Castro’s attack on Joe Biden in their post-debate commentary from the Democratic debate in Houston.

Shortly after the debate came to a close, Emanuel was asked for his reaction, and he said that he has seen a ton of commotion over Castro’s dig at Biden’s age. The Chicago mayor was referring to the moment when Castro accused Biden of forgetting the position he took on health care during their heated clash on the subject.

“I think for Castro — he could have made the point, he had a legitimate point, but its a disqualifier the way he handled it,” Emanuel said. “It will come across as mean and vindictive. That’s not who he is.”

During the next segment, Karl joined ABC’s coverage and found that after reviewing the transcript, “Julian Castro was just flatly wrong … It seemed to me that Biden was right and that Castro mischaracterized what he said.”

