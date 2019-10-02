Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs commended RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel tonight for making clear to Republicans there will be a “price” for members of the party who do not stand by President Donald Trump.

McDaniel first touted the Republicans’ big fundraising haul in the wake of the impeachment inquiry announcement, saying, “The energy behind our base to support this president and recognizing the corruption of what’s happening in the Democrat party is just sending our fundraising through the roof.”

Dobbs said another factor is just how much Republicans are willing to stand up for the president:

I want to complement you, certainly, and the Republican National Committee for standing up for this president, and making it clear there will be a price for Republican office holders who do not stand with the president in this critical moment in which — you can call it what you will, but it is an effort to overthrow the presidency of Donald Trump.”

McDaniel added that it “disenfranchises” the millions and millions of people who voted for Trump.

She said she’s heard from voters that they “want Republicans to stand up for this president.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business Network.

