Kurt Volker testified during today’s hearing about the allegations of wrongdoing against Joe Biden over his son’s Ukrainian ties, saying he found them to be not credible.

In his opening statement, Volker testified he did not understand others saw investigating Burisma as tantamount to investigating the former VP, and said in a meeting he had with Rudy Giuliani in July, he rejected the “conspiracy theory that Vice President Biden would have been influenced in his duties as Vice President by money paid to his son.”

He called Biden an “honorable man” and said he holds him in high regard.

Volker also testified that the allegations against both Biden and Marie Yovanovitch “did not appear to me to be credible at all.” He defended Yovanovitch too and said the idea she was acting inappropriately was not credible either.

