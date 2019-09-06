CNN’s Chris Cuomo tussled Friday night with Niger Innis about President Donald Trump insisting he was right about Alabama potentially being hit by Hurricane Dorian when he said it. Tonight the NOAA disavowed the NWS Birmingham tweet correcting the president — five days later.

“Why is the president making people in positions of power echo his error?” Cuomo asked.

Innis said there were a number of maps issued by the National Hurricane Center, but Cuomo said not the forecast maps that POTUS would’ve been shown on Sunday.

Innis ran down a list of things Trump has been called, from “bully” to “sexist” to “racist” to “adulterer” to “murderer.”

Cuomo called that a “complete distraction from the point that he was wrong” and said it’s a legitimate worry that if Trump does this with “little stuff,” it may be more dangerous when “the big stuff” becomes a problem.

Innis and Cuomo went back and forth, and the CNN anchor repeatedly told him he can’t justify the president saying something blatantly untrue. Innis acknowledged that he would rather Trump tout successes like the low unemployment figures, while saying maybe Trump “relied on older reports.”

He dinged the media for diving in on the president’s response. Cuomo cried, “It’s ’cause drew a fake cone on a map! Who does that?!”

You can watch the full segment above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com