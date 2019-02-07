Watch Morning Joe Laugh At Trump’s Claim That Republicans Never Unfairly Investigated Obama

President Donald Trump‘s early morning tweets about his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, sent MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough in a fit of laughter Thursday morning.

The President complained about the “Unlimited Presidential Harassment” Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff and his colleagues were giving him, adding Obama never had to go through what he is going through.

“Never happened before!” he tweeted at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. “… The Dems and their committees are going ‘nuts.’ The Republicans never did this to President Obama, there would be no time left to run government.”

So now Congressman Adam Schiff announces, after having found zero Russian Collusion, that he is going to be looking at every aspect of my life, both financial and personal, even though there is no reason to be doing so. Never happened before! Unlimited Presidential Harassment…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2019

….The Dems and their committees are going “nuts.” The Republicans never did this to President Obama, there would be no time left to run government. I hear other committee heads will do the same thing. Even stealing people who work at White House! A continuation of Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2019

As MSNBC’s Sam Stein read Trump’s tweets aloud, reaching the point where Obama was mentioned, Scarborough burst out laughing.

“Let’s just stop right there,” he said as the entire panel started laughing.

Scarborough’s tone turned serious for a moment, as he considered the President’s statement about Republicans not being as tough on him as Democrats were with Obama.

“Where was he?” he said. “This Benghazi investigation– how long did the Benghazi investigation go on? And they literally kept it going until Hillary Clinton‘s campaign… for four years.”

