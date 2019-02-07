comScore

Watch Morning Joe Laugh At Trump’s Claim That Republicans Never Unfairly Investigated Obama

by | Feb 7th, 2019, 9:59 am

President Donald Trump‘s early morning tweets about his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, sent MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough in a fit of laughter Thursday morning.

The President complained about the “Unlimited Presidential Harassment” Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff and his colleagues were giving him, adding Obama never had to go through what he is going through.

“Never happened before!” he tweeted at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. “… The Dems and their committees are going ‘nuts.’ The Republicans never did this to President Obama, there would be no time left to run government.”

As MSNBC’s Sam Stein read Trump’s tweets aloud, reaching the point where Obama was mentioned, Scarborough burst out laughing.

“Let’s just stop right there,” he said as the entire panel started laughing.

Scarborough’s tone turned serious for a moment, as he considered the President’s statement about Republicans not being as tough on him as Democrats were with Obama.

“Where was he?” he said. “This Benghazi investigation– how long did the Benghazi investigation go on? And they literally kept it going until Hillary Clinton‘s campaign… for four years.”

