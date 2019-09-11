Don Lemon ribbed fellow CNN anchor Chris Cuomo on Tuesday night by joking about how his prime time colleague stays in great shape.

Speaking Jimmy Kimmel about life in the news business, Lemon addressed his friendship with Cuomo and what they like to do when they hang out together. As Lemon talked about going out to grab food with Cuomo, Kimmel asked “what does Chris Cuomo eat? Is it just raw meat and does he eat with his hands?”

“I can’t tell you,” Lemon laughed before adding “besides steroids.”

“I’m kidding, Chris,” he quickly added with a joking proviso of “maybe I’m not.”

“Beside steroid and tequila, he eats everything,” Lemon said as he and Kimmel continued to marvel at Cuomo’s physique.

Watch above, via ABC.

